Trending: Shehnaaz Gill croons Shershaah's Ranjha song, fans BLOWN away by her melodious voice - Watch

Shehnaaz Gill brought a smile to her fans' faces after sharing a glimpse of her singing performance on the talent reality show 'Hunarbaaz'.

Trending: Shehnaaz Gill croons Shershaah&#039;s Ranjha song, fans BLOWN away by her melodious voice - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill stunned her fans after she dropped a promo of her singing the popular song 'Ranjha' on the talent reality show 'Hunarbaaz'. The vivacious actress was seen dressed in a dreamy off-shoulder white dress and singing the melodious song from Sidharth Malhotra's film 'Shershaah'.

Shehnaaz impressed fans with her soothing voice and they're excited to watch the complete performance in Hunarbaaz's latest episode.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote, "Asli Hunar ki pehchaan hone waali hai only on #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, 22nd January se, har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf @ColorsTv par!!"

Take a look at the video:

 

Fans flooded to the comment section to praise the beauty and complimented her on her melodious voice.

Shehnaaz Gill started off as a Punjabi singer and last year made her debut in the Punjabi movie industry with 'Honsla Rakh' with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Fans adored Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry with late Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13. The latter was judged the winner of the reality show and Shehnaaz was in the top 3. 

