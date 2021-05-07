हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
grandmom video

Trending: This granny gives EPIC reply to grandson who pranked her by saying, 'this is my father's' house' - Watch

The fun banter between this grandmom and her grandson is going viral on the internet.

Trending: This granny gives EPIC reply to grandson who pranked her by saying, &#039;this is my father&#039;s&#039; house&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Internet can be a fun place at times and in such harsh times, it is important to see a silver lining to keep going. While surfing the net, we found this viral video on social media where a grandson, in good humour tells his granny, 'Do you know, this is my father's house?'

And the best part is his grandmother's reaction. She outrightly shuts him saying, "I built this house, your father came later, this is my house, go away". Awwdorable conversation, you cannot miss. 

The fun banter between this grandmom and her grandson is going viral on the internet. It has been shared on Instagram by Vibhor Sharma, who is a professional trainer, according to his bio. He captioned the video as: My dadi,..#dadilove #dadi #instafriends #vedioshoot #dadiprankvedio

The prank video has been liked by as many as 94, 492 users so far. 

He often shares fun videos with his grandmom and gets some great comments on the timeline too. 

Sometimes, social media does lift your spirits with fun and hilarious videos floating online. 

 

