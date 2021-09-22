Trending video: Malaika Arora trolled for her 'weird walk' to yoga studio, netizens ask 'ye kaunsa chalne ka style hai'? Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress and one of the popular judges on reality TV shows, Malaika Arora was recently papped in the city outside her yoga studio. So this time what caught everyone's attention was her walk!

After a celeb-favourite pap Viral Bhayani posted a video of Malaika walking to her Diva Yoga Studio and posing for the shutterbugs, netizens pointed out her 'weird walk'. Take a look at the viral video here:

Dressed in black sleeveless crop top and exercise shorts, Malaika walked straight to the studio and looked cool with her hair tied in a top-knot bun.

However, pointing to her walk, one user wrote: are yar kaise chal rhi hain, another one added: Wtf is wrong with her

One user said: Ye konsi chalne ki style hai Bhai, Why is she walking in such a weird manner? asked another one.

Malaika is majorly into fitness and yoga. The glam girl runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

Malaika and actor Arjun Kapoor look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.