Trending Video: Mallika Sherawat's oops moment in backless gown goes viral, trolls say 'sab kuch dikh raha hai'

New Delhi: Actress Mallika Sherawat is an avid social media user. A few days back, she posted a throwback video of hers where she can be seen attending an event in a glamourous backless nude-coloured sleek satin gown.

With her hair all tied-up in a fancy bouffant style, Mallika Sherawat oozed oomph in her walk. However, the risque revealing gown made trolls hit back at the Murder actress for wearing such an attire.

One of the users wrote: 'Sab Kuch Dikh Raha Mallika', while another praised her hottness writing, "Gorgeous and Damn sexy".

She got a mixed reaction in the comments section on this throwback video.

Incidentally, a few days back, she had a similar oops moment while stepping out from her car in Mumbai, wearing a green maxi dress. As she walked out, the actress smartly covered her innerwear with a designer bag.

On the work front, Mallika's recent project RK/RKAY had a theatrical release in the US and Canada only. The project is directed by Rajat Kapoor. It features Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Kubbra Sait and Manu Rishi Chadha among others.