TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling song 'Oo Antava' - Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Sanjeeda Shaikh is quite an avid social media user. She took to Instagram and shared her glam version of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit item song 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Sanjeeda Shaikh amped up the hotness quotient in a black shimmery crop top, shorts with long tassels hanging down from her waist and thigh-high boots. Watch Sanjeeda's viral dance video:

The stunning beauty made her TV debut with Balaji Telefilms' Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa backed by Ekta Kapoor. She featured in several daily soaps after that including Kayamath, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Jaane Pehchane Se Yeh Ajnabi, Hi! Padosi... Kaun Hai Doshi?, Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Love Ka Hai Intezaar among others.

Sanjeeda is a brilliant dancer, and that explains her winning Nach Baliye 3 in 2007 with former husband Aamir Ali. She also starred in many dance reality shows such as Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, won Zara Nachke Dikha 2 in 2010, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. She and Aamir were finalists in the reality show Power Couple.

She made her Bollywood debut with Baghban and went on to do regional language movies such as Ponniyin Selvan, Pankh, Ashke (Punjabi debut) among other films.