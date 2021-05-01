Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa flaunt their sizzling chemistry in 'Doob Gaye' song, becomes No1 trending video on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa's recently released music video 'Doob Gaye' has garnered immense fan love love already. 'Doob Gaye' song was released on April 30, 2021, and is already trending at the No.1 spot on YouTube.

A beautiful love story featuring Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa is portrayed in the song 'Doob Gaye'. What makes the song even more beautiful is the location, it has been shot in mid of the natural beauty of Goa.

Remo D'Souza has directed the music video and also choreographed the ballet-contemporary sequence that Urvashi Rautela can be seen performing on the beach. The heart-touching lyrics are written by Jaani and the music is composed by B Praak under the label of T Series Bhushan Kumar.

Since the release, 'Doob Gaye' has already grossed more than 20 million views and is still counting, making it trending on No. 1.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is soon expected to be seen as Poonam Mishra in the Jio Studios web series “Inspector Avinash” along with the actor Randeep Hooda. The actress will also be making her Tamil debut in a big-budget sci-fi film as an IITian and a Microbiologist. Urvashi Rautela has few more southern projects to do like the bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and Bollywood remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The most exciting one is an international music collaboration named “Versace” with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.