Urvashi Rautela walks in tie-dye mini Cinderella skater dress, turns heads on Mumbai streets - Watch

New Delhi: Actress-model Urvashi Rautela never fails to share her mind-boggling pictures and hops over trendy reels to keep all her admirers engaged. Urvashi knows how to grab the limelight with her fascinating pictures and amusing videos.

Recently, actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted by shutterbugs at Salon Juhu. She looked fascinating in this appearance, which will make you mesmerized as she opted for the tie-dye Cinderella.

The actress sported minimal makeup with pink nude lipstick and accessorized her look with a pair of earrings and a silver-gold bracelet and kept her tresses tied up in a messy bun and to protect her eyes from UV rays.

Urvashi opted for the Louis Vuitton Shades and completed her look with Gucci's sequin silver metallic Nappa Marmont flat slide sandals. And Urvashi was also seen happily posing for the paps, spreading all the smiles.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will be soon seen in web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana.