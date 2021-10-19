Urvashi Rautela wore Louis Vuitton Diamond face logo T-shirt worth lakhs to her salon session! Pics inside

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela's extravagant fashion choices often hog the attention of her fans online. She was recently spotted in Bandra after a soothing salon session wearing a Louis Vuitton Diamond face logo T-shirt worth $10,000 which makes it Rs 7,50,593 approximately.

Yes, the stunner paired it with neon shorts and flats, keeping the look casual and comfy. Take a look here:

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in 'Inspector Avinash' web series opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller Black Rose along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2” which is named DIL HAI GRAY.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song Doob Gaye'' opposite Guru Randhawa and Versace Baby opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela will be making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana.