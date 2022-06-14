NewsBuzz
Urvashi Rautela's 'shocking' reaction to fans shouting 'Rishabh Pant's name at an event goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela has a massive fan following on social media with over 53 million followers on Instagram alone. In fact, she even visited her home town Dehradun in Uttarakhand to give a motivational speech at Ted X recently.

Recently, it so happened that Urvashi was present at an event and upon her arrival, excited fans couldn't keep calm, and started shouting cricketer Rishabh Pant's name. For the unversed, earlier rumours were rife that Urvashi and Rishabh are dating. However, none of them confirmed the reports and soon it turned out to be mere speculation.

The Bollywood actress remained unaffected by the name and ignored it with a smile. She continued to wave at all her fans with love.

On the work front, Urvashi was recently appointed as the first global brand ambassador for the Smile Train foundation and just a short time before that, she was seen performing in front of 50,000 people at the trailer launch of her pan-India film the legend. The actress is making sure to keep her admirers proud and engaged with her daily life activities and global achievements.

