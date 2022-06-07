हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's fan alleges she and her mom face domestic abuse; actor calls it 'serious matter', assures help!

Varun Dhawan's fan detailed her father's abusive nature in other tweets, noting that she had complained against him once but the Gujarat Police let him off after a few hours. She shared that her father repeated the same cycle.

Varun Dhawan's fan alleges she and her mom face domestic abuse; actor calls it 'serious matter', assures help!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has promised to help a fan after she tweeted that her father abuses her and her mother. Varun replied to a fan who asked for help alleging she and her mother are facing domestic abuse from her father.

The 'Badlapur' star assured the fan that he will speak to authorities about the matter. The user wrote: "Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language."

She detailed her father's abusive nature in other tweets, noting that she had complained against him once but the Gujarat Police let him off after a few hours. She shared that her father repeated the same cycle.

Tagging Gujarat Police, she tweeted: "I have lost my hopes for getting the help when needed from the police, this is not right. The women helpline is also unable to provide us help. Kindly please look into this matter as soon as possible Sir."

Varun noticed the fan's tweet and responded to it.

He wrote: "This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help you and speak to the authorities." The fan retweeted his post, and also thanked him for coming forward to help her. She wrote, "Thank you so much Vede. I'll forever be grateful to you."

