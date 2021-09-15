Vijay Varma’s honest take on Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 look will leave you in splits, says ‘ye humara daily look hota hai’

New Delhi: Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 outfit has been garnering a lot of attention lately. Kim is getting trolled for her black outfit in which she has covered herself from head to toe in black fabric. From Navya Naveli Nanda to Kareena Kapoor Khan everyone has reacted in their own way and now the recent one to join the league is Vijay Varma.

Vijay Varma likes his social media candid and real. He took to his social media recently to give out his hilarious yet real take on Kim Kardashian's MET gala look.

He shared, "Yaar ye MET gala wala look to apna daily hota hai during shoot/travel naps. #metgala"

Vijay has killed it with this post and the comments on this post are filled with laughing emojis as this post was as good a meme for the look. Also, indicates to an actor's strenuous schedule filled with shoots and travel which call for naps in the car.

The actor has a terrific lineup of films under his belt. He will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in 'Darlings', opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal in 'Hurdang' and a web-series 'Fallen', directed by Reema Kagti.