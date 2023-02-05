Viral: Bride Dances With Visually-Impaired Sister on Kareena Kapoor's Song at Sangeet Ceremony, Leaves Internet Teary-Eyed

NEW DELHI: A video of a bride dancing with her visually-impaired sister at her sangeet ceremony has left the internet teary-eyed. The bride, fitness influencer Karishma Patel, shared a heartwarming episode from her wedding album on social media that shows the beautiful bond she shares with Chandni, her elder sister. The video opens with Karisma and Chandni walking hand-in-hand to the stage. They then begin their dance performance on Kareena Kapoor's song 'Eli re Eli' from the 2001 released 'Yaadein'.

Both Karisma and Chandni groove gracefully to the beats and they are soon joined by a bunch of other girls. Apart from their dance performance, the video volume of the strong emotions and connections the two girls share with each other.

Karishma, while sharing the video in November last year, wrote, "My sister Chandni (who is visually impaired) and I shared a special moment at my sangeet." Karishma added, "During the dance, I'm talking to her because she was about to cry - she was very emotional all weekend because I was getting married and I was trying to make her laugh the entire time and remind her that just because I'm getting married doesn't mean I won't be there for her anymore. We have a different kind of relationship, she's my older sister but to me she's my little sister who I’ve always looked out for, taken care of and would get into trouble with me."

Further in her post, Karishma also shared that her visually impaired sister, who is also a 'beautiful singer', practiced with their cousins for the dance performance when she 'wasn't able to be there in person." The influencer added, "I knew it would mean a lot to her and me for her to be a part of our family dance."

Karishma's special dance video with her sister from her wedding turned social media users emotional.

One of them commented, "This is so powerful and speaks to the true bond in womanhood, sisterhood, and friendship. Beautiful and empowering."

Another wrote, "I have tears rolling down. This is so special. Thank you for bringing this to the feed and inspiring us all. We are so much stronger than we think we are. Hugs and love to you and your sister."

The video has, as of now, garnered over 85 thousand likes on Instagram.