Viral dance: Girls' Mesmerizing Kathak Performance On Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Title Track Leaves Internet In Delight, Watch

NEW DELHI: In the last few weeks, several dance videos from Pakistani weddings won hearts on the internet and went insanely viral in no time. From Ayesha showing off her graceful performance on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' to another girl flaunting her mesmerizing moves on 'Ang Laga De', these videos of girls performing at Pakistani weddings were totally lit. Last week, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir broke the dance floor with her energetic moves at a wedding on the popular song Naatu Naatu. While these viral videos from Pakistan have been breaking all records, a video of two girls performing Kathak on the popular Hindi song 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' surfaced on the internet.

The video, which has been going viral on social media, shows two girls performing a Kathak dance performance on a rendition of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' title track. The girl rules the dance floor with her power-packed performance and leaves viewers spellbound. The video is truly enthralling to watch and leaves viewers in complete awe.

Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.5 million times. Watch the video below:

Speaking of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles and was released worldwide on October 28, 2016. The film's soundtrack composed by Pritam was an instant blockbuster, thus enhancing its hype, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and songs sung by Arijit Singh. The film proved to be one of the year's top-grossing films in domestic and overseas markets.