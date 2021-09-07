Viral: Dulhan turns DJ in her own wedding, plays peppy Punjabi songs - Watch video

New Delhi: In our desi culture, a bride is supposed to be coy during her wedding, but not anymore! A viral video of a modern desi bride turning a disc jockey (DJ) at her own wedding has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the bride can be seen donning a beautiful red lehenga set and with headphones in her ears and happily clapping and grooving to the hit Punjabi song Jalsa by Satinder Sartaj.

The video was first shared by wedding DJ Ajay Nautiyal on his Instagram but became viral once the Instagram page Dulhaniyaa shared its footage. The bride's name is Nazuk Uppal Kessar.

Check out the video:

DJ Nautiyal captioned the video, “Wishing you both a good married life ahead with all heart @rishirajkessar and @nazukuppal as adorable as you guys are, I wish you both a wonderful life ahead It was my pleasure to be able to be a part of your special day”.

Netizens seem to love this modern-day bride. “Vibing at another level !!!! Simply awesome,” commented one Instagram user on the post. Another one wrote, “Oo bhai u kill it man”.

In an earlier post, DJ Nautiyal shared pictures of the bride and groom from their Mehendi ceremony.

He captioned the post, “Let me start with how it all started with the bang! And not to forget it’s just Mehendi! Which obviously mean, it’s just the start! Well, as a Dj few functions have my heart, and this one does”.

DJ Nautiyal further added, “It was so fun overall, looking forward to the next! We’ll actually I’m already on my way”.