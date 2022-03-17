हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
VIRAL: 'Encanto' singer Stephanie Beatriz went into labour while recording song, share details

"I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day," says Stephanie Beatriz.

Washington: Actor-singer Stephanie Beatriz recently revealed that she went into labour while recording the power ballad `Waiting on a Miracle` for the animated film ‘Encanto’.The ‘Brooklyn 99’ actor told Variety in a recent interview that she started having contractions while recording the final rendition of ‘Waiting on a Miracle’.

"I didn't want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn't want anyone to freak out," she said in the interview, "but I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day."

Stephanie continued, "I was like `Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before (the baby) comes!`"

 

She made it through the recording and gave birth to her baby girl, Rosaline Hoss, in August 2021.

She shared her birth on Instagram at the time, posting a photo of her holding the baby in a car seat.The actor first announced that she was having a baby with her husband Brad Hoss in June 2021.

 

Meanwhile, ‘Encanto’ follows the story of Mirabel Madrigal who tries to save her magical family and home in Encanto from danger. The film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. 

 

