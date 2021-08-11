हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
viral wedding video

Gaon Ka Dulha! Groom got no ghoda or gaadi for the wedding - Watch viral video

A video has gone viral on social media where a 'gaon ka dulha' rides on his friend's shoulder and marches ahead for his wedding.

Gaon Ka Dulha! Groom got no ghoda or gaadi for the wedding - Watch viral video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: There are multiple videos of brides and grooms enjoying their D-Day and some hitting the viral button on the internet. Amid a pool of fun videos, we found one desi style dulha who got ghoda or gaadi for his wedding but he has jugaad and that's what works.

A video has gone viral on social media where a 'gaon ka dulha' rides on his friend's shoulder and marches ahead for his wedding with village kids dancing like crazy. Take a look: 

Social media family loves to watch and enjoy amazing wedding videos. 

Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

A few days back, a wedding video of a bride and groom dancing on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali had also hit the viral button on the internet.

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
viral wedding videoViral videodulha dancingTrendingbride dancinggroom dancing
Next
Story

TV actor Anupam Shyam's brother claims 'Aamir Khan assured he would help but stopped picking our calls later

Must Watch

PT6M52S

How will the security of Red Fort be on August 15?