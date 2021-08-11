Gaon Ka Dulha! Groom got no ghoda or gaadi for the wedding - Watch viral video

New Delhi: There are multiple videos of brides and grooms enjoying their D-Day and some hitting the viral button on the internet. Amid a pool of fun videos, we found one desi style dulha who got ghoda or gaadi for his wedding but he has jugaad and that's what works.

A video has gone viral on social media where a 'gaon ka dulha' rides on his friend's shoulder and marches ahead for his wedding with village kids dancing like crazy. Take a look:

A few days back, a wedding video of a bride and groom dancing on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali had also hit the viral button on the internet.

