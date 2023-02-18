Viral Video: Girl's Sizzling Belly Dance on Oo Antava Song Leaves Internet Stunned

NEW DELHI: A video of a girl performing a belly dance on the beats of a Bollywood song has caught the interest of netizens on the internet. Her graceful dance performance on the chartbuster track has not only gone insanely viral on the internet but also brought her immense praise and love from all over.

The video shows a girl, dressed up in a backless top and skirt, grooving to peppy beats of the 'Oo Antava' song being played in the background. Her flawless belly dance moves on the track were the highlight of her captivating performance. The video, posted by user Khushi Sharma, left viewers completely spellbound with her mesmerizing belly dance performance.

Take a look at her dance video, which has now gone viral with over 664,000 views being amassed after being shared online.

Netizens hailed her graceful performance and praised her in the comments section.

"Fire baby, total fire"

"Your moves nailed badly in heart and mind as well"

"Super duper danc"

"Fabulous"

"Keep rocking till infinity.. God bless you"

A while ago, Khushi had shared another video where the woman was seen performing on the famous 'Pushpa' song at an event. The girl, dressed in a stunning red saree, is shimmying to the beats and astoundingly performing her belly dance.

The video shared on Instagram received over a million likes with appreciations from the users.