topStoriesenglish2574709
NewsBuzz
VIRAL DANCE

Viral Video: Girl's Sizzling Belly Dance on Oo Antava Song Leaves Internet Stunned

A video of a girl displaying her graceful belly dance performance on Pushpa's 'Oo Antava' song has gone viral on the internet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Girl's Sizzling Belly Dance on Oo Antava Song Leaves Internet Stunned

NEW DELHI: A video of a girl performing a belly dance on the beats of a Bollywood song has caught the interest of netizens on the internet. Her graceful dance performance on the chartbuster track has not only gone insanely viral on the internet but also brought her immense praise and love from all over. 

The video shows a girl, dressed up in a backless top and skirt, grooving to peppy beats of the 'Oo Antava' song being played in the background. Her flawless belly dance moves on the track were the highlight of her captivating performance. The video, posted by user Khushi Sharma, left viewers completely spellbound with her mesmerizing belly dance performance.

Take a look at her dance video, which has now gone viral with over 664,000 views being amassed after being shared online. 

Netizens hailed her graceful performance and praised her in the comments section. 

"Fire baby, total fire"

"Your moves nailed badly in heart and mind as well"

"Super duper danc"

"Fabulous"

"Keep rocking till infinity.. God bless you"

A while ago, Khushi had shared another video where the woman was seen performing on the famous 'Pushpa' song at an event. The girl, dressed in a stunning red saree, is shimmying to the beats and astoundingly performing her belly dance. 

The video shared on Instagram received over a million likes with appreciations from the users.

Live Tv

viral danceViral dance videodance videowedding videoPakistani danceviral clip

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'