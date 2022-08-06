New Delhi: Expect social media to connect people in the most bizarre way. Well, international sensation Justin Bieber surprised his Indian fans when he recently shared a video of a desi man playing the drums in his own unique way while performing at Mata ka Jagran.

Bieber shared the video on his Instagram story which went viral and broke the internet. You cannot help but notice the talent of this desi dancing uncle who jumps high everytime he plays the drums. Soon after Bieber posted this online, netizens hopped in to drop their comments on the timeline. Check it out here:

Well, this is not the first time when an international celeb has shared a desi post. Popular WWE wrestler John Cena is known for his unusual Instagram postings. He never explains the post in the caption but often shares the trending pictures of celebs or memes on his account.

He has in the past posted Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Asim Riaz, Ranveer Singh and also paid tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden deaths shocked the nation.

Earlier in June, Justin Bieber released a video on Instagram, informing his fans that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that causes partial facial paralysis.