Viral video: Newlywed bride's saree gives her trouble and THIS is what her mother-in-law did next - Watch

New Delhi: Netizens are loving viral wedding videos on the internet and why not? After all, it's so much fun to watch different desi weddings making for solid viral content.

A social media influencer who is quite active on Instagram and Reels shared a video of hers donning a chuda (red bangles) while attending a wedding function. The newlywed bride wore a stunning silver shimmery saree but it needed immediate attention.

And guess who came to her rescue? No one else but her mother-in-law. She shared an adorable video of her MIL helping her fix her saree.

Social media family loves to watch and enjoy amazing wedding videos and many comments on her post clearly validate the fact.

Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

A few days back, a wedding video of a bride and groom dancing on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali had also hit the viral button on the internet.