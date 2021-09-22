हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral video: Newlywed bride's saree gives her trouble and THIS is what her mother-in-law did next - Watch

Social media family loves to watch and enjoy amazing wedding videos and many comments on her post clearly validate the fact.

Viral video: Newlywed bride&#039;s saree gives her trouble and THIS is what her mother-in-law did next - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Netizens are loving viral wedding videos on the internet and why not? After all, it's so much fun to watch different desi weddings making for solid viral content. 

A social media influencer who is quite active on Instagram and Reels shared a video of hers donning a chuda (red bangles) while attending a wedding function. The newlywed bride wore a stunning silver shimmery saree but it needed immediate attention. 

And guess who came to her rescue? No one else but her mother-in-law. She shared an adorable video of her MIL helping her fix her saree. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Àsh (@ashisharma1710)

Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

A few days back, a wedding video of a bride and groom dancing on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali had also hit the viral button on the internet.

 

