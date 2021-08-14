Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor set the stage on fire at singer Shrey Singhal's pre-wedding bash - Watch

New Delhi: Famous Bollywood singer Shrey Singhal, who has crooned songs like Jahaan Tum Ho, Tu Junnoniyat and Aankh Uthi, hosted a star-studded pre-wedding night for his guests. Bollywood big shots including Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, rapper Badshah and Vaani Kapoor dazzled the night away grooving at some foot-tapping numbers.

Inside videos of Shrey Singhal's pre-wedding party have flooded the internet and several fan pages have shared dance clippings of Janhvi, looking red hot in a lehenga. Take a look here:

Shrey Singhal, 26, has many times being compared to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam for his similar singing style.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor set the stage on fire with their electric performances, keeping the guests in a happy high space.

In fact, dressed in a crisp tux, the groom Shrey Singhal even danced to songs such as Gallan Goodiyaan, Khalibali and Jigar Da Tukda among others with Ranveer.