Bachpan Ka Pyaar: Remember Ranu Mondal? Watch her version of viral song

New Delhi: Remember singing sensation Ranu Mondal? Well, two years back, she became an instant hit after her after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number 'Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai' at Ranaghat railway station, Kolkata was shared online. Now, she's back with her version of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' song.

Much like Mondal, a 10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo shot to fame after his video on 'Bachpan ka Pyar' was shared widely on social media. He was seen singing his the track as his parents prompted the lyrics.

Many celebrities joined the bandwagon and reshared Dirdo's song on several social media platforms. Now, Ranu Mondal has also shared her version of the Bachpan Ka Pyaar trend. Take a look here:

It has been shared on Instagram by Sacred Adda handle.

Ranu Mondal rose to fame after her singing clipping of 'Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai' at Ranaghat railway station, Kolkata was shared online. She got a chance to sing a song for Himesh titled 'Teri Meri Kahani' for his new film 'Happy Hardy and Heer '.

She even recorded the reprised version of 'Aashiqui Mein Teri' from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's '36 China Town'. Ranu's Aashiqui Mein Teri' recreation will also be a part of Himesh's new film.

Similarly, the 10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo recently featured in the official video of Bachpan Ka Pyaar with rapper Badshah and Aastha Gill. The song, released on August 11, was written by the rapper Badshah and composed by Hiten.