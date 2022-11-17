Viral video shows Pakistani girl dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song 'Mera Dil'

NEW DELHI: A video that has been doing the rounds on the internet shows a Pakistani girl grooving to late singer Lata Mangeshkar's popular song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare'. The video, which appears to have been taken at a wedding function, has been widely shared and is generating a positive response from the viewers. The girl's dance performance in the video is eye-catching and a delight to the eyes. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare', the hit track is from the 1954 film 'Nagin' and was picturised on Vaijayanti Mala, Pradeep Kumar, Jeevan and Mubarak Silochana.

The girl, dressed in loose green kurta-pants, is winning the hearts of netizens with her sheer grace and persona. The video was initially posted on TikTok and was later shared on her Instagram handle @oyee_ayesha. "I love myself...," read the caption posted alongside the video.

The people from both countries enjoyed each other's music and appreciated the artists as well.

"Itna enjoy karke dance karna hay bs zindagi me"

"Dil hi nh bhar rha dekh dkh k thak gy"

"Vai phli baar pta chala ki hm bina kudee bhi dance kr skte h"

"Already watched ur videos 100 times"

"When ppl dance enjoying vibing with the song without any hesitation is the best feeling ever"

"Everything was average but that dress took it on another lvl"

The video uploaded on Instagram six days ago has generated over one lakh views so far.