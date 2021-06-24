हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonu Sood

Viral video: Sonu Sood sells eggs and bread on his bicycle, calls out for free home delivery - Watch

In 2020, when the deadly COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Sonu Sood helped the migrant workers get back home safely and amid the surge of cases in the second wave, he has yet again proved to be a 'hero'. 

Viral video: Sonu Sood sells eggs and bread on his bicycle, calls out for free home delivery - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Good Samaritan Sonu Sood recently took to his social media handle and surprised his fans yet again. On his bicycle, the actor can be seen selling eggs and bread and other grocery stuff to the people waiting for this supermarket on wheels.

Right at the end of the video, Sonu Sood can be heard saying, "delivery ke extra charges hain boss". He captioned the video as: “Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Looks like, the actor is spreading help awareness about small scale business and has extended his support to it.

Sonu Sood, who is active on social media and responds to fans seeking genuine help has been trying hard to arrange for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients. The actor recovered from COVID-19 recently and is back at helping the distressed in these testing times.

He also launched "Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life" - a vaccination drive campaign to create awareness. 

 

