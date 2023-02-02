Viral Video: Tanzanian Star Kili Paul Sings Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' has been out in theatres for over a week now. The film has created a blockbuster record by raising Rs 634 crore in the worldwide collection, thus becoming one of the biggest hits of Bollywood. The mammoth success of 'Pathaan' has proved that Shah Rukh's fanbase is not just limited to India but around the world. The film's songs including 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' and 'Besharam Rang' have been extremely popular and we came across several celebrities' reels on the tracks.



Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's 'Pathaan' fever has not only gripped India but also reached Tanzania. Popular Tanzanian sibling duo Kili and Neema Paul left viewers awestruck after they dropped a video of them singing the 'Besharam Rang' track together. He shared the video writing: "Rate This!!Neema wants to be @shilparao." Netizens were quite thrilled to see the Tanzanian sibling getting the tunes right, and hailed their performance.

One user wrote, 'Wah kya voice hai aap ki'



Another one commented, 'You guys very talented'.



Kili Paul has a sizable social media presence and is a well-known face in India. He was also seen making a special appearance on Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16'.



Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar is back on the screen after a gap of four years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', which was a dud at the Box Office. Speaking of 'Pathaan', it is competing with movie 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' and others outside.



'Pathaan', a globetrotting espionage thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. The film also stars John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

