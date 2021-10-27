हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manike Mage Hithe

Viral video: This woman belly dancing to Manike Mage Hithe song breaks internet - Watch

Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva's viral song Manike Mage Hithe has not just been recreated multiple times on various social media platforms but also received much love from many Bollywood celebrities. Now, a woman can be seen belly dancing to this beautiful song and the internet can't keep calm. 

Viral video: This woman belly dancing to Manike Mage Hithe song breaks internet - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva's viral song Manike Mage Hithe has not just been recreated multiple times on various social media platforms but also received much love from many Bollywood celebrities. Now, a woman can be seen belly dancing to this beautiful song and the internet can't keep calm. 

This woman named Raksha Parsnani is a former IT professional turned belly dancer. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped her belly dancing video on Manike Mage Hithe song, leaving viewers in awe of her talent. The video has fetched 5764 views so far and is being shared massively.

She wrote in the caption: I cannot stop humming to this song, nor can I stop dancing on it! My take on this beauty #manikemagehithe by @yohanimusic ft @rektron !! Had so much fun teaching this at @studiojdancemelb !! 

Videographer - Beautiful Jaya
Music - Manike Mage Hithe, pitched down cover by Yohani ft Rektron

Music is not owned by us, no copyright infringement intended.

#manikemagehithe #bellydancebollywoodfusion #srilankanmusic #melbournedance #melbourne #bellydance #bollywood #studiojdance #yohani #rektron

For the unversed, singer Yohani Diloka shot to fame after her song Manike Mage Hithe went viral on social media. Due to her rising popularity, the Sri Lankan singer was also called on Bigg Boss 15 in one of the weekend episodes where she shared the stage with host Salman Khan and even sang with him. 

Yohani will be making her Bollywood debut with the film 'Thank God', featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. As per a statement, Yohani will sing the Hindi version of her hit track.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manike Mage HitheManike Mage Hithe songyohani dilokaYohani Diloka De SilvaSri Lankan singer
Next
Story

Hot Scoop! Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's latest outing sparks December wedding rumours

Must Watch

PT11M50S

All people related to investigation of Wankhede will be called, says DDG of NCB