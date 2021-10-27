Viral video: This woman belly dancing to Manike Mage Hithe song breaks internet - Watch

New Delhi: Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva's viral song Manike Mage Hithe has not just been recreated multiple times on various social media platforms but also received much love from many Bollywood celebrities. Now, a woman can be seen belly dancing to this beautiful song and the internet can't keep calm.

This woman named Raksha Parsnani is a former IT professional turned belly dancer. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped her belly dancing video on Manike Mage Hithe song, leaving viewers in awe of her talent. The video has fetched 5764 views so far and is being shared massively.

She wrote in the caption: I cannot stop humming to this song, nor can I stop dancing on it! My take on this beauty #manikemagehithe by @yohanimusic ft @rektron !! Had so much fun teaching this at @studiojdancemelb !!

Videographer - Beautiful Jaya

Music - Manike Mage Hithe, pitched down cover by Yohani ft Rektron

Music is not owned by us, no copyright infringement intended.

#manikemagehithe #bellydancebollywoodfusion #srilankanmusic #melbournedance #melbourne #bellydance #bollywood #studiojdance #yohani #rektron

For the unversed, singer Yohani Diloka shot to fame after her song Manike Mage Hithe went viral on social media. Due to her rising popularity, the Sri Lankan singer was also called on Bigg Boss 15 in one of the weekend episodes where she shared the stage with host Salman Khan and even sang with him.

Yohani will be making her Bollywood debut with the film 'Thank God', featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. As per a statement, Yohani will sing the Hindi version of her hit track.