Viral: When Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry in this 'hot remix' song was a huge hit - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is now a television star. Soon after her successful Bigg Boss 10 stint, she moved to the telly world with 'Nazar' and 'Nazar 2'. The actress has worked in multiple regional films, Bhojpuri films and now shows. She has several chartbuster songs to her credit as well.

While surfing the internet, we found a really popular track 'Resham Ka Rumaal' by veteran singer-actress Ila Arun which got a hot remix twist years later. And guess what caught our attention? The 'Resham ka Rumal' remix with a modern twist featured none other than Monalisa and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Saregama GenY's official YouTube handle uploaded the video. Watch it here and be surprised with sizzling chemistry between the two hotties:

Sid and Mona, look visibly younger in the video and exude hotness on-screen with their moves.

The remix song is from the album Resham Ka Roomal - Featuring Hits Of Ila Arun. The music directors are Ila Arun and Jaspal Moni respectively.

Today, Monalisa enjoys a whopping 4.4 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains why her posts go viral in split seconds on social media.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen last year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She is these days seen in popular daily soap 'Namak Issk Ka'.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla is a huge name in the TV industry today. After winning a million hearts in Bigg Boss 13, his popularity grew by leaps and bounds. He recently made his digital debut with 'Broken But Beautiful 3' by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji.