WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill and Yashraj Mukhate's 'Boring Day' music video is a certified hit!

The music video 'Boring Day' produced by Yashraj Mukhate and sung by Shehnaaz Gill is trending all over social media.

New Delhi: Viral musician Yashraj Mukhate is here to make your Friday better with a new music video 'Boring Day' featuring internet queen Shehnaaz Gill! The comedy-music producer dropped the video of his new track on Instagram and YouTube and it has already gotten the attention of netizens and several celebs.

Yashraj Mukhate created the song with Shehnaaz Gill's clips from the Bigg Boss 13 house in which she's seen saying that 'Such a boring people' and 'Such a boring people'. Later, fans are pleasantly surprised when Shehnaaz appears to be dancing to the song along with Yashraj. 

The duo even added a few of their original lyrics to the remix. 

Watch the video here:

 

Celebs such as Dishank Arora, Karishma Govil, Bhagyashree Limaye and Archana Puran Singh commented on the video and expressed their love, appreciation for it. 

Yashraj Mukhate shot to fame with 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' video, followed by 'Biggini Shoot' and couple of other clips has dropped another of his gem. Last year, he had also mixed a video on none other than Rakhi Sawant. 

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill started off as a Punjabi singer and last year made her debut in the Punjabi movie industry with 'Honsla Rakh' with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

