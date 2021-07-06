After ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ video goes viral, Shehnaaz Gill reacts ‘Wow birthday Ranveer Singh ka and gift humein mil gaya’

New Delhi: On the occasion of Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Bollywood beauty and the most-loving wife Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious video of the couple dancing on the famous viral video Twada Kutta Tommy, composed by Yashraj Mukhate, where he used Shehnaaz Gill's popular dialogue during her stay in Bigg Boss house.

While the world was again painted with the Twada Kutta Tommy vibe, it was Shehnaaz who caught everyone’s attention. The beautiful diva couldn’t resist sharing Deepika’s birthday post for Ranveer in her Instagram story.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Wow birthday Ranveer Singh ka and gift humein mil gaya.. What a surprise!! Mazaa aa gaya.. Happy birthday Ranveer Singh."

She also tagged Deepika and Yashraj Mukhate in her post.

For the unversed, her dialogue, “Meri koi feelings nahi hai? Twada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta,” became quite popular during her stint in the reality show and became more popular when Yashraj used it in his own version.

On the workfront, Sana recently turned into a muse for Bollywood’s most celebrated fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Dabboo took to his Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video of her. The video has already gone viral on social media.