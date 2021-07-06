हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

After ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ video goes viral, Shehnaaz Gill reacts ‘Wow birthday Ranveer Singh ka and gift humein mil gaya’

On the occasion of Ranveer Singh’s birthday, wife Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious video of the couple dancing on the famous viral video Twada Kutta Tommy, composed by Yashraj Mukhate, where he used Shehnaaz Gill's popular dialogue during her stay in Bigg Boss house.  

After ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ video goes viral, Shehnaaz Gill reacts ‘Wow birthday Ranveer Singh ka and gift humein mil gaya’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the occasion of Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Bollywood beauty and the most-loving wife Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious video of the couple dancing on the famous viral video Twada Kutta Tommy, composed by Yashraj Mukhate, where he used Shehnaaz Gill's popular dialogue during her stay in Bigg Boss house.  

While the world was again painted with the Twada Kutta Tommy vibe, it was Shehnaaz who caught everyone’s attention. The beautiful diva couldn’t resist sharing Deepika’s birthday post for Ranveer in her Instagram story.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Wow birthday Ranveer Singh ka and gift humein mil gaya.. What a surprise!! Mazaa aa gaya.. Happy birthday Ranveer Singh."

sana

She also tagged Deepika and Yashraj Mukhate in her post. 

For the unversed, her dialogue, “Meri koi feelings nahi hai? Twada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta,” became quite popular during her stint in the reality show and became more popular when Yashraj used it in his own version.

On the workfront, Sana recently turned into a muse for Bollywood’s most celebrated fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Dabboo took to his Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video of her. The video has already gone viral on social media.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranveer SinghBirthday specialDeepika PadukoneTwada Kutta TommyViral videoyashraj mukhateshehnaaz gill
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone’s birthday video for hubby Ranveer Singh brings back ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ vibe – Watch

Must Watch

PT2M43S

Every decision of Congress President will be accepted, says Captain Amarinder Singh