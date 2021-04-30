Water Kingdom throws ‘Apna Dance Isstyle’ challenge on the occasion of International Dance Day

Mumbai: If you love dancing, then put on your shoes because the Water Kingdom has thrown the ‘Apna Dance Style’ Challenge to its patrons on International Dance Day on its Instagram Page. On 29th April 2021, Water Park’s Instagram page posted a reel with a choreographer dancing on the given song/ music, where participants have to dance on the same song in their own dance style- hip- hop, Bollywood, freestyle, contemporary, classical etc and post a video/ reel on their Instagram Page.

The participants can perform on any dance form of their choice but ensure of presenting it in the most unique way! Moreover, there is no restriction in terms of the number of participants; it could be a solo, couple or even a group.

Upload your reel anytime between 30th April to 15th of May, 2021 tagging @thewaterkingdom with the #ApnaDanceIsstyle and #InternationalDanceDay. You can also share a sneak- peek video or a BTS (Behind the scene) video and get a chance to be featured on the Water Kingdom page. Post the entries are closed, your videos will be reviewed by the internal choreographer as well as the followers on the Water Kingdom’s Instagram page who will then vote for the best one. Winners in each category (Solo, Couple & Group) will win a gift voucher worth Rs. 5000.

For more details, click on the Instagram link below:

“Water Kingdom is one of the most entertaining destinations that the city offers. While our guests enjoy their rides and slides in the splashy water, we ensure giving them a groovy vibe with some extra-ordinary foot-tapping music. This international dance day, our #ApnaDanceIsstyle digital campaign is for all our guests who love dancing. We always strive to entertain our patrons even while they are back at home and are hoping to see a good response from them”, Mr Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld & Water Kingdom.

So what are you waiting for? If you have it in you, then accept the #ApnaDanceIsstyle challenge and show your best moves!