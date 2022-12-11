Who is Armaan Malik? Popular YouTuber who has 2 wives, both pregnant

Famous YouTuber vlogger Armaan Malik has once again made the headlines because of his two wives, Payal and Kritika, being pregnant at the same time. Recently, Armaan posted pictures on Instagram with his wives together, showing off their baby bumps twinning in co-ord sets. However, after making the news public, Armaan got brutally trolled by the users.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Well, going by the details available, Armaan Malik's life is more dramatic than a bollybood movie. He married Payal in 2011 and they both have a son, Chirayu together.

However still in marraige with Payal, he started dating Kritika and within a week of dating, they also got married in 2018. After which, Armaan started living with both of his wives together under one roof as happy 'trouple' and now both the wives are pregnant together.

Soon after Armaan uploaded a picture with both his wives flaunting baby bump, the comment section got flooded with netizens trolling them. The picture has by now gone viral and has got many likes and comments.

Armaan came into limelight last year when in a video he compared both his wifes to his kidneys showing he loves them both equally. Both Payal Malik and Kritika Malik are content creators.

TROLLING STARTED after news of both wives' pregnancy surfaced

The content creator's comments section is flooded with comments from netizens, who are expressing their anger and calling it "cheap".

One user commented, "Yeh koun se ladkiyan hain jo husband share kar leti hain (Who are these women who share a husband?)" Another one exclaimed: "Yar ye dono ek sath pregnant!"

The four members of the family have been residing together ever since. Payal and Kritika are frequently seen in photos together.

