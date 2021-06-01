हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vishnupriya

YouTuber Vishnupriya Nair's massive physical transformation will leave your jaws on the floor - Watch

Vishnupriya's sensational avatar on social media today will leave your jaws on the floor. 

YouTuber Vishnupriya Nair&#039;s massive physical transformation will leave your jaws on the floor - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber Vishnupriya Nair is a social media sensation today - all thanks to her initial success as a TikToker. The 20-something star from Aurangabad, Maharashtra was known by the name of Shizuka on now banned app in India - TikTok. 

Vishnupriya shot to fame after this video on Khuda Ki Inayat went massively viral on social media. Her journey from there to what she is today is truly marvellous. The YouTuber has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Watch her first viral video and also take a look at her massive physical transformation pictures. 

Vishnupriya's sensational avatar on social media today will leave your jaws on the floor. Her posts and videos gets millions of likes and she has amassed a huge fan following too. 

Vishnupriya lip-synced to many popular videos such as Tere Liye and Aashiyana Mera among others. 

The Internet has given us many overnight stars and helped several gain stardom. Remember wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier? Well, today she is a movie actress!

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
VishnupriyatiktokYouTuberKhuda Ki Inayat songvishnupriya videosViralTrending
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana lip-syncs to Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ with a friend, video goes viral!

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting with 3-member committee on discord: Here to tell truth to the high command