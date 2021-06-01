YouTuber Vishnupriya Nair's massive physical transformation will leave your jaws on the floor - Watch

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber Vishnupriya Nair is a social media sensation today - all thanks to her initial success as a TikToker. The 20-something star from Aurangabad, Maharashtra was known by the name of Shizuka on now banned app in India - TikTok.

Vishnupriya shot to fame after this video on Khuda Ki Inayat went massively viral on social media. Her journey from there to what she is today is truly marvellous. The YouTuber has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Watch her first viral video and also take a look at her massive physical transformation pictures.

Vishnupriya's sensational avatar on social media today will leave your jaws on the floor. Her posts and videos gets millions of likes and she has amassed a huge fan following too.

Vishnupriya lip-synced to many popular videos such as Tere Liye and Aashiyana Mera among others.

The Internet has given us many overnight stars and helped several gain stardom. Remember wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier? Well, today she is a movie actress!