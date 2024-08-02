Advertisement
S.S. RAJAMOULI TOP FILMS

Discover S.S. Rajamouli’s 10 Most Jaw-Dropping Films

Discover the visionary world and exceptional talent of S.S. Rajamouli through 10 remarkable films.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
S.S. Rajamouli is a cinematic legend, known for his impressive and visually appetmovues. Watching his movies is like an unforgettable experience that can leave you out of breath. Let’s explore his 10 most mind-blowing films. 

  1. Baahubali: The Beginning and The Conclusion: This epic saga set new standards in Indian cinema. From the jaw-dropping visuals to unforgettable characters, this movie itself is like an adventure for you to witness. The very famous question, “Kattappa killed Baahubali?” became a national sensation. 
  2. RRR: This movie is a cinematic masterpiece that refuses to slow down. The bonding between Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, and the mind-blowing action sequences made this movie a global sensation. 
  3. Magadheera: Ram Charan played a double role in this action film. It’s a time-bending love story that is known for its epic action and unforgettable music tracks. 
  4. Eega: This is a unique film that portrays the out-of-the-box thinking of Rajamouli. This film will give you chills with its stunning visual effects and emotional angle.
  5. Vikramaditya: This action-adventure film is enough to give you an adrenaline rush. Rajamouli’s take on action films is something you can’t miss. 
  6. Yamadonga: This hilarious film is a blend of mythology and comedy. This can be the perfect movie for you to watch on your next movie date as it’s filled with humor and energetic performances. 
  7. Simhadri: This action-packed film introduced us to the Jr. NTR. This is a must-watch film for all the action lovers and will give you all the chills.
  8. Chatrapathi: Rajamouli has the talent to craft compelling characters and this film is proof of that. The gripping storyline and powerful performances of the characters make it a perfect film to watch.
  9. Maryada Ramanna: This is a light-hearted comedy that showcases Rajamouli’s talent of being a master of all genres. This is such a fun film to watch.
  10. Student No. 1: This debut film of Rajamouli made us all clear that he’s got something so out of the box in him. This is a film about youth and has got good music. 


S.S. Rajamouli with his every film proves that he’s a cinematic legend. His films are filled with action, unforgettable characters, and a powerful emotional core.

