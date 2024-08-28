Dua Lipa Has Announced India Tour: 10 Songs You Should Hear to Prepare

Fans all throughout the nation are giddy with anticipation over pop sensation Dua Lipa's much-awaited India tour announcement. Dua Lipa, who is well-known for her strong voice, infectious beats, and inspirational lyrics, has swept the music industry worldwide. Here are five of her greatest songs that you should really listen to before seeing her live as we get ready for her tour.

"Don't Start Now"

Among Dua's greatest successes, "Don't Start Now" is a positive song about getting over a breakup and going on. You'll be dancing in no time because to its catchy beat, which has disco influences.

"New Rules"

"New Rules" is the best song about breaking up because it gives advice on how to move on from your ex. This song turned become one of Dua Lipa's breakthrough hits thanks to its memorable chorus and realistic lyrics.

"Levitating"

"Levitating" is a joyful song that highlights Dua's humorous side and has a nostalgic atmosphere with a modern touch. The song is a concert favorite because of its contagious energy.

"Physical"

Inspired by music from the 1980s, "Physical" is an upbeat song with a strong beat and forceful lyrics. It's the ideal music to get your energy up for the performance.

"Break My Heart"

In "Break My Heart," Dua examines how vulnerable falling in love can be. The song stands out on her album Future Nostalgia due to its engaging melody and relevant topic.

"IDGAF"

"IDGAF" is a powerful song that empowers individuals who have ended unhealthy relationships. Dua's song is a must-listen due to its strong tone and provocative lyrics.

"One Kiss" (with Calvin Harris)

With its lively pace and flirtatious lyrics, this duet with Calvin Harris turned into a summertime song. "One Kiss" is the ideal fusion of pop and dance that will definitely make you feel better.

"Be the One"

The prior popular song "Be the One" demonstrates Dua's artistic flexibility. The song is a favorite among fans because of its poignant lyrics and mellow music.

"Hotter Than Hell"

It is an intense song featuring a powerful beat and harsh lyrics. It's a strong song that highlights Dua's feisty personality and vocal range.

"We're Good"

Dua talks about letting go and moving on in this easygoing song. "We're Good" is a great addition to your pre-concert playlist because of its tropical mood.