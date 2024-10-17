Former One Direction Singer Liam Payne Dies After Fall From Hotel Balcony In Argentina

Liam Payne, the 31-year-old British singer and former member of One Direction was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Local media reported the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, October 16, in the Palermo district of the Argentine capital. Payne was found in the hotel's interior courtyard after reportedly falling from his third-floor room.

According to a statement from Argentine police, officers were alerted to the incident by hotel staff in the upscale Palermo neighborhood. The hotel manager reported hearing a loud noise coming from the back of the hotel, prompting an investigation.

Upon arrival, police found Payne lifeless in the hotel's courtyard, having fallen from his balcony. Emergency responders later confirmed the singer’s death at the scene.

Authorities also noted that they had received a call about an "aggressive man who might have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol" prior to the incident. However, the exact cause of the fall is still under investigation.

Tributes Pour In

MTV expressed deep sorrow in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "We're deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne's tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans." Neither Payne's record label, Republic Records, nor its parent company, Universal Music Group, have yet to issue a formal statement.

Payne first found fame as a member of One Direction, alongside bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. The group catapulted to international success after finishing third on the British version of The X Factor in 2010. Despite not winning, One Direction went on to dominate the global music scene until their split in 2016, when the members pursued solo careers.

Payne’s career, both with One Direction and as a solo artist, helped amass an estimated net worth of $70 million. Entertainment Weekly recently ranked One Direction as the third greatest boy band of all time in 2024.

Struggles with Addiction and Recent Stay in Rehab

Payne had been open about his struggles with addiction in recent years. Earlier this year, he spoke publicly about his time in a rehabilitation facility, addressing his personal battles. His death comes just days after he attended a concert by his former bandmate, Niall Horan, in Buenos Aires.

In his last social media posts, Payne shared moments of his time in Argentina with fans on Snapchat earlier in the day. He spoke about enjoying activities like horseback riding and playing polo, while also mentioning his eagerness to return home and see his dog. "It’s a lovely day here in Argentina," Payne had said in the video.