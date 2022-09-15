In Pics: Sanya Thakur at SIIMA - ‘Audience is keen for fresh faces’

Every year people from South region of India look forward to South Indian International Movie Awards, also known as the SIIMA Awards, which is the niche where artistic and technical achievements of the South Indian film industry is delighted. Launched in 2012 by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Brinda Prasad Adusimilli to relish filmmakers from across the South Indian film industry to provide a platform to promote South Indian films in international markets and to encourage new talent.

A fresh face that made a promising debut on the SIIMA red carpet was Sanya Thakur. Sanya who wore a silver glittery dress was styled by Harshitha Reddy and her outfit was designed by Ayra couture, her look was enlightened by MUA Ganavi Reddy.

The young actress is all set to be launched by Director Garry BH in the upcoming Telugu film ‘Spy’ which has Kartikey2 actor Nikhil Siddhartha and Sanya Thakur in the lead roles.

Sharing her experience of walking the red carpet with such elite figures from the industry she says, I had mixed emotions, from a girl who was struggling for years to get a tiny space in the industry to the girl who prominently walked at SIIMA, I find myself blessed, it's facilitating for me to meet actors in person whom I have seen on screen.

On being asked how she is expecting audiences to react to her film she says, ‘There was a time when viewers wanted a specific kind of characters in films, but since the OTT has been introduced viewers' biases have changed drastically.

Nowadays content is the only parameter that secures the future of the film regardless of the language or genre, in fact, the audience is keen to watch fresh faces and talent, so it's a golden period for all the artists to pursue their dreams if they are hardworking enough.”