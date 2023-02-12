topStoriesenglish2572486
LIVE Updates | Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka, Shalin, MC Stan, Archana or Shiv, Who Will Win the Trophy Tonight?

LIVE Updates | Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot or Archana Gautam, one of the top 5 contestants will lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy tonight.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot or Archana Gautam, one of the top 5 contestants will lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy tonight.
  • The nation is waiting to see who will take the trophy home as tonight, Salman Khan will announce the Bigg Boss 16 winner live.
  • The former contestants of this season will also be seen joining the celebration.

LIVE Updates | Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot or Archana Gautam, one of the top 5 contestants will lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy tonight. The nation is waiting to see who will take the trophy home as tonight, Salman Khan will announce the Bigg Boss 16 winner live.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The former contestants of this season will also be seen joining the celebration. Many hit performances will be seen tonight including a group dance by the 'mandali.' A heroic face-off will be observed between Shiv and Priyanka. Shalin and Archana will also set the stage on fire with their moves. MC Stan to give a memorable performance on the night of the finale as well.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on the Grand Finale of India's most loved reality show, Bigg Boss season 16.

12 February 2023
16:05 PM

Bigg Boss 16's 'Mandali' of Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan to perform together on Bigg Boss 16 grand finale tonight. They can be seen wearing matching denim jackets with 'Haq Se Mandali' written on them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

