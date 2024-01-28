trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714951
LIVE Updates | Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale: Munawar, Mannara, Ankita, Abhishek, Arun To Fight For The BB Trophy

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale Winner Latest Updates: The top 5 contestants landing the BB finale are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey. The voting lines are closed now and the results are locked in! 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale Winner Latest Updates
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale Winner Latest Updates: 

The most controversial reality show in India, Bigg Boss 17 has reached its Grand Finale today and fans are super excited. The top 5 contestants landing the BB finale are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey. The voting lines are closed now and the results are locked in! The finale episode will be filled with fun performances, guest appearances, Bharti and Krushna's jokes and ofcourse, Salman Khan's swag! 

Watch out for the non-stop entertainment in the grand finale of HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ co-present ‘BIGG BOSS’ 17 tonight, 28th of January from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema. 

Keep watching this space for all the latest updates! 

 

28 January 2024
18:28 PM

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Arun Mashettey Out At 5?

A viral post on X claims that Arun Mashettey will be the first one to be out of the finalist race. 

18:21 PM

Bigg Boss 17 LIVE Updates: Aishwarya, Samarth, Isha Mock The Finalists

Krushna starts a mock session, Samarth as Munawar, Isha as Mannara, Aishwarya as Ankita, Vicky as Arun and Tehelka as Abhishek mock the finalists.

 

18:14 PM

Bigg Boss 17 Winner LIVE Updates: Krushna Abhishek's Roast Begins

Krushna taunts Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui and others during his hilarious performance. 

18:11 PM

Bigg Boss 17 Winner LIVE Updates: Khanzaadi and Anurag Skip the Finale

For the finale, Bigg Boss brings all the ex-contestants of the season into the house with the finalists. Bharti and Krushna roast the housemates, and kick-start the finale night with a bang! Also, Khanzaadi and Anurag Dhobal skip the finale night, Krushna jokes over that too. 

18:04 PM

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Mega Show Begins With Bharti and Krushna 

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale begins with Bharti, Krushna and BB anthem. Tune in to Colors TV and on JioCinema application.

18:00 PM

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: A Look At The BB Trophy

While everyone is waiting to know who will win Salman Khan’s show, makers have now unveiled the grand trophy. A photo of the same is now going viral on social media.

