LIVE Updates | Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale: Munawar, Mannara, Ankita, Abhishek, Arun To Fight For The BB Trophy

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale Winner Latest Updates:

The most controversial reality show in India, Bigg Boss 17 has reached its Grand Finale today and fans are super excited. The top 5 contestants landing the BB finale are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey. The voting lines are closed now and the results are locked in! The finale episode will be filled with fun performances, guest appearances, Bharti and Krushna's jokes and ofcourse, Salman Khan's swag!

Watch out for the non-stop entertainment in the grand finale of HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ co-present ‘BIGG BOSS’ 17 tonight, 28th of January from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.

Keep watching this space for all the latest updates!