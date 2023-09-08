LIVE | Today's Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Will Shah Rukh's Jawan's Worldwide Opening Collection Cross Rs 100 Crore?
Viral, Trending Bollywood News Today: SRK's Jawan broke records in its advance bookings and surpassed Pathaan at the ticket sales counters. Check all the latest showbiz updates here:
Trending Photos
Top Trending Bollywood News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan has set the Box Office on fire literally driving the masses to cinema halls like never before. The visuals of his fans enjoying the movie inside theatres look nothing less than a huge festival. Tap all the latest updates on Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog loaded with masala updates coming in not just from Bollywood but also from around the world. From SRK once again proving his worth at the Box Office with Jawan and Pathaan to buzz around Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding - we have all the dope for you.
Keep coming back to this space for all the regular and latest updates from the Entertainment world.
Trending Entertainment News Today: Kusha Kapil Breaks Her Silence On Dating Arjun Kapoor
In her latest interview with Zoom TV, digital content creator-turned-actress Kusha Kapila addressed how she deals with trolls and negativity online. She credited her family, friends and colleagues for helping her out. Kusha was also asked in the same interview about rumours of dating Arjun Kapoor. She refused to comment and said, "I would not like to dignify it with a response. To be really honest, I don't think something like this needs to be dignified with any kind of response."
Jawan Director Atlee Visits Cinema Halls
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action thriller film ‘Jawan’ has finally hit the theatres today. The film has been getting a massive response from all the fans as well as the critics.
On Thursday, Director Atlee himself visited a theatre to see the fans’ reactions to ‘Jawan’. The director was papped outside the Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the director visiting the theatre went viral on social media. He was seen wearing a red sweatshirt paired with black trousers and was seen greeting the shutterbugs with joined hands. (ANI)
Entertainment News Today: Jawan To Earn Rs 100 Crore Worldwide?
Shah Rukh Khan's megahit Jawan is co-written and directed by Atlee. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. As per early estimates, the film is likely to earn Rs 75 crore at domestic markets. Noted South critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared: #Jawan is looking at ₹ 150 Crs+ Day 1 opening WW..
#Jawan is looking at ₹ 150 Crs+ Day 1 opening WW..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 8, 2023
#Jawan All versions opening to ₹ 80 Crs+ NBOC in India..
₹ 100 Crs+ GBOC..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 8, 2023