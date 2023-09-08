Top Trending Bollywood News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan has set the Box Office on fire literally driving the masses to cinema halls like never before. The visuals of his fans enjoying the movie inside theatres look nothing less than a huge festival. Tap all the latest updates on Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog loaded with masala updates coming in not just from Bollywood but also from around the world. From SRK once again proving his worth at the Box Office with Jawan and Pathaan to buzz around Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding - we have all the dope for you.

Keep coming back to this space for all the regular and latest updates from the Entertainment world.