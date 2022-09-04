Music Producer Atul Kishan Sharma releases latest single 'I love you'
Atul Kishan Sharma, 24, the producer of popular tracks like Do Ghoont and Aukaat Mein has come up with his latest single - I Love You. The latest track has received more than 1 lakh hits on YouTube already.
Sharma is a known name in Punjab and Haryana music industry. His artist management company has a record of working with many big names of the music industry like Akki Kalyan, Deep rajput , Sumit Goswami, Shiva Pandit, and YC Gujjar.
Atul Kishan Sharma's company makes pop and devotional tracks and all his releases have a history of becoming instant social media sensations and gaining immense popularity on YouTube.
