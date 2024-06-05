Panchayat 3: Are You Also In Love With Phulera? Get A Sneak Peak Of The Real Village In MP

Panchayat 3 Shooting Village: Recently, the web series 'Panchayat 3' was launched. It is a series that has garnered much love from the viewers. If you have seen the series, you would be aware that the center of this film is set in 'Phulera Village,' which they say lies in Uttar Pradesh. However, let us tell you that the shooting for this web series was not done in Uttar Pradesh.

Phulera Village Fact

Ever since the release of the web series 'Panchayat,' 'Phulera Village' has become a topic of discussion. The series is said to be set in a village in Uttar Pradesh, but in actuality, the shooting of the same has not been done in Uttar Pradesh. There are many posts on social media stating it's not in Phulera but this village in particular- the village of Mahodiya, which is 9 kilometers from Sehore in which the shoot of season three occurred.