Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755451
NewsEntertainment
PANCHAYAT 3 WEB SERIES

Panchayat 3: Are You Also In Love With Phulera? Get A Sneak Peak Of The Real Village In MP

The web series 'Panchayat 3' has captivated audiences with its portrayal of Phulera Village. While the storyline places this village in Uttar Pradesh, the actual shooting locations reveal a different truth.

Edited By: Aman Dwivedi|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Panchayat 3: Are You Also In Love With Phulera? Get A Sneak Peak Of The Real Village In MP

Panchayat 3 Shooting Village: Recently, the web series 'Panchayat 3' was launched. It is a series that has garnered much love from the viewers. If you have seen the series, you would be aware that the center of this film is set in 'Phulera Village,' which they say lies in Uttar Pradesh. However, let us tell you that the shooting for this web series was not done in Uttar Pradesh.

Phulera Village Fact

Ever since the release of the web series 'Panchayat,' 'Phulera Village' has become a topic of discussion. The series is said to be set in a village in Uttar Pradesh, but in actuality, the shooting of the same has not been done in Uttar Pradesh. There are many posts on social media stating it's not in Phulera but this village in particular- the village of Mahodiya, which is 9 kilometers from Sehore in which the shoot of season three occurred.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts