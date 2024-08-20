Advertisement
RAJA USMANI

Raja Usmani's Upcoming Movie 'India's Guilty Secret 1984 To Release Soon'

Raja Usmani shared his excitement about the project, hinting that the movie is just the beginning of a series of groundbreaking films. "I have 10 back-to-back projects lined up," Usmani revealed, "and I'm thrilled to soon announce the cast for these upcoming movies. Each project will bring something new and innovative to the audience."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Dwivedi|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 10:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Usmani's Production Raja Usmani has announced release of his upcoming movie 'India's Guilty Secret 1984.' "The film, which delves into a significant yet often overlooked chapter of India's history, is already generating immense buzz among industry insiders and movie enthusiasts alike," Usmani said in a press release.
 
 With India's Guilty Secret 1984, Usmani aims to not only entertain but also provoke thought and discussion on a pivotal moment in the nation's past.
 
As Usmani's Production gears up for these exciting releases, the film industry is watching closely, anticipating the impact this young producer will have on Indian cinema. Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting further announcements, particularly regarding the cast and the release dates of these highly anticipated films.

