Throwback To When Anushka Sharma Shared on How Her Mother Manifested Her YRF Debut

Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood star behind blockbusters like Sultan, PK, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, once shared her thoughts on the power of manifestation in a throwback video. In an interview with Simi Garewal on Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable in 2012, Anushka opened up about how her mother’s belief in manifestation played a pivotal role in her landing her first Yash Raj Films (YRF) project.

During the interview, Anushka credited her mother who always wanted her to become an actress. This dream became a reality when Anushka signed her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Yash Raj.

She recalled calling her mother to share the exciting news, only to hear that her mother had been manifesting this moment all along by keeping her wish inside a turtle, a symbol her mother believed made wishes come true.

She further mentioned that during the audition process, she was reading “The Secret”, a book that emphasizes the power of positive thinking and the law of attraction. She added she would always visualize the iconic YRF logo flashing on the screen.

Anushka emphasized how visualizing her success helped her stay focused and confident during the crucial moments of her career.

Are Manifestations Real?

So, the question remains—do manifestations work? Stories like Anushka Sharma’s, where visualization and belief played a significant role in getting her first dream movie, make a strong case for the power of manifestation.

However, the truth about manifestation lies in the belief itself. It’s not just about wishing for something, but about aligning your thoughts, actions, and intentions with your goals.

Many numerologists believe that when you imagine your desires and maintain a positive mindset, you start to attract the opportunities and circumstances needed to make those desires a reality.