TUMBBAD

Tumbbad: The Mysterious Village Behind a Horror Movie

Tumbbad is a beautiful village in Maharashtra that inspired the scary movie "Tumbbad." It's full of interesting stories, friendly people, and great views, especially about the greedy god Hastar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 06:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tumbbad: The Mysterious Village Behind a Horror Movie

Tumbbad is a small village in Maharashtra, tucked away in the beautiful Sahyadri mountains. It became famous because it inspired the spooky movie "Tumbbad." The film tells a creepy story about a god named Hastar, who guards a hidden treasure and has a dark side. When you visit Tumbbad, you’ll be amazed by how pretty it is. The village is surrounded by green hills and stunning views. But it’s not just about the scenery; Tumbbad is filled with fascinating stories. The legend of Hastar talks about a greedy god who wanted gold, which caused big problems for anyone who tried to take it. This story is part of what makes Tumbbad so interesting to visitors.

As you explore the village, you’ll see unique buildings that show off the local style and history. One of the must-see spots is the Tumbbad Fort, which stands tall and proud. Climbing up gives you amazing views and a taste of what life was like in the past. The people in Tumbbad are friendly and love to share stories about their culture and legends. Talking to them helps you understand more about their traditions and way of life. As you stroll through the narrow streets decorated with colorful murals, you can feel the spirit of Tumbbad.If you’re looking for adventure, Tumbbad has plenty to offer! There are great hiking trails that lead to hidden waterfalls and stunning viewpoints. Visiting during the monsoon season is especially magical because everything turns lush and green, perfect for nature lovers.

In short, Tumbbad isn’t just a spooky place from a movie; it’s full of legends, beauty, and fun activities. Whether you’re interested in its scary stories or just want to enjoy the beautiful landscape, this village has something special for everyone. Come and explore Tumbbad—where every corner has a story waiting for you!

