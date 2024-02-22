New Delhi: TVF (The Viral Fever) has completed its glorious 12 years. Content producers have been living in the hearts of the masses ever since its inception and in such a short span of time, they have cemented their distinct place in the world content arena. With every show, TVF has remarkably struck a chord with the audience and especially the pop culture. What this generation of people thinks of, is what TVF has on the screen and that is what makes them the biggest pop culture voice.

TVF was the pioneer of web series in India with cult hits like Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers, and TVF Tripling. With time, they brought more of such shows and their success graph kept on reaching new heights. Having delivered the most loved shows like Kota Factory, Gullak, Hostel Daze, Panchayat, TVF Aspirants, SK Sir Ki Class, and Sandeep Bhaiya among many others, they cemented themselves as strong players in the content arena, especially with the content that appeals majorly to the people of this generation.

As TVF has completed its glorious 12 years today, they took to their social media and shared a video capturing a glimpse of their shows. They further jotted down the caption - "Gratitude echoes through 12 remarkable years! A heartfelt thank you to our phenomenal actors, supportive brand partners, cherished platforms, dedicated team, and incredible audience who’ve made every story come alive. Cheers to a dozen years of storytelling! #TVF #TheViralFever"

TVF has created content that has started a whole new conversation. With their shows like, TVF Aspirants they initiated the conversation of UPSE exams and the life of students while on the other hand with Panchayat they brought a story from the village that was immensely loved by the audience. This was the time when people started to take interest in such stories and the proof of the same is evident with the kind of love films like 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies are getting. TVF started this content revolution a few years back and now they have changed the consumption pattern of the audience.

TVF has indeed proved its dominance in the world content arena. It has got 7 shows in IMDb's global top 250 list whereas in totality India has 10 web series in this list. Making TVF the biggest content force out of India. TVF most definitely became the most important part of changing this consumption pattern.