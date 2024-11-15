5 Must-Know Facts About Waacking Ahead Of Waack Girls Premiere On Prime Video

New Delhi: Padma Shri awardee Sooni Taraporevala brings a fresh story set in Kolkata with 'Waack Girls', Prime Video’s upcoming drama. Centered on the dance form of waacking, the series follows Ishani (played by Mekhola Bose), an expert waacker and the group's choreographer, and Lopa (played by Rytasha Rathore), their enthusiastic and scrappy manager.

Sooni’s dedication to her craft has brought out-of-the-box stories to life for over a decade, and her latest offering is poised to be a refreshing tale of grit, passion, and determination, set against the vibrant backdrop of Kolkata.

Waack Girls follows the journey of six spirited young women who form a dynamic dance group in a city—and a country—that knows little about their unique, exhilarating dance style.

here’s 5 Things You Should Know About Waacking Before Waack Girls Premieres on Prime Video:

The Fastest Arm Movement Dance: #Waacking

Waacking is a visually striking and technically demanding dance style, known for its dramatic poses and swift arm movements. With global appeal, it captures the attention of a new generation through its combination of jazz, gymnastics, and martial arts. Waack Girls will dive into this distinctive dance form, bringing its captivating elements to the forefront.

Bold Moves With Big Impact

Waacking has left a bold imprint on pop culture, influencing fashion trends, music videos, and stage performances. While relatively unknown to Indian audiences, Waack Girls will follow the adventurous journey of six women as they battle personal struggles, family expectations, and societal norms—one bold dance move at a time.

Passionate Dancers

The waacking community is a close-knit group united by their passion for the art form, gathering frequently for dance battles, workshops, and shared creativity. In Waack Girls, Sooni Taraporevala brings this sense of community to life as the characters create their own unique group and present their vibrant style to the world.

Empowered By Waacking

Waacking originated in the 1970s in the underground gay clubs of Los Angeles, stemming from "punking," a street dance style focused on strength and self-expression. Waack Girls highlights young women who navigate personal challenges and societal expectations, celebrating their individual empowerment through dance.

Waacking Goes Global With Waack Girls

In recent years, waacking has gained popularity worldwide, slowly making its way to India. Waack Girls will showcase this dynamic dance form on a global platform, helping it garner the attention it deserves and celebrating its universal appeal among today’s youth.



Produced by Caleb Franklin, Vikesh Bhutani, and Sooni Taraporevala under the banners of Matter Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Jigri Dost Productions, Waack Girls is also co-written by Sooni Taraporevala alongside Iyanah Bativala, and Ronny Sen.

The series boasts Mekhola Bose, Anasua Chowdhury, Rytasha Rathore, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose, along with veterans Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey and the late Nitesh Pandey in pivotal roles.

Waack Girls is a nine-episode series all set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 22.