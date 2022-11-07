topStoriesenglish
NewsWeb Series
W - TWO WORLDS APART

5 reasons why Korean Drama 'W-Two Worlds Apart' is a MUST watch!

Tata Play’s Videshi Kahaniyan brings Korean Drama W-Two Worlds Apart dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada for the first time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Filled with twists and revelations, and a swoon-worthy romance like no other, Korean drama W - Two Worlds Apart, was one of the most celebrated Korean titles that led to a solid fanbase in India.
  • Tata Play’s Videshi Kahaniyan promises to bring compelling K-Dramas in South Indian languages for the first time ever, released W - Two Worlds Apart in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on 31st October.

Trending Photos

5 reasons why Korean Drama 'W-Two Worlds Apart' is a MUST watch!

New Delhi: Filled with twists and revelations, and a swoon-worthy romance like no other, Korean drama W - Two Worlds Apart, was one of the most celebrated Korean titles that led to a solid fanbase in India. 

Tata Play’s Videshi Kahaniyan promises to bring compelling K-Dramas in South Indian languages for the first time ever, released W - Two Worlds Apart in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on 31st October. While the series has already become a global phenomenon, here are five more reasons why you must watch this K-drama on Tata Play:

Available in South Indian languages for the first time!
Tata Play always aims to entertain the audience and understands their pulse.  Looking at the popularity of K-drama, the brand has introduced these high-rated K-Dramas in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. While viewers might have watched the series in English or Hindi, Tata Play’s initiative for the first time will allow them to indulge in their favourite Korean content dubbed in South Indian languages.

Captivating Storyline 
A fantasy-thriller at heart, W explores the lead actor as a fictional manga character, existing solely in the world of his webtoon, until one day he starts resisting fate, as his story is being written by someone else. In a popular culture where fictional characters live on through their fans (through fan fiction, cosplays), even after a show, book or movie ends, this K-drama visualises what would happen if the characters themselves wanted to live on, or started acting on their accord refusing to yield to the will of their creator.

Incredible Cast 
Han Hyo Joo and Lee Jong Suk are celebrated for their fairytale on-screen chemistry. Their characters are seen assisting each other in surviving in their respective worlds so that they could each find a way out and learn why this is happening to them. Despite being a thriller drama, the romance will make you fawn all over and make your belief in fantasy love even stronger.

Two Dramas in One
The drama series is set in two different worlds - while one is the author's home, the other is the character’s world. Due to the two parallel worlds, each with its own set of characters and events,  the series makes the viewer feel as if they were watching two dramas at once, which is a deal anyone would be willing to sign for.

Appealing Visuals
How will you know which world the story takes place in, you ask? Every scene is dramatically affected by the seamless transition from vivid webtoon animation to live-action drama. The clash between the real world and the world of webcomics is one of the biggest highlights of this popular K-Drama.

Tune into Tata Play’s Videshi Kahaniyan on service 151 to watch the celebrated Korean Drama W-Two Worlds Apart dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada for the first time.

Live Tv

W - Two Worlds Apartk dramaK Drama W - Two Worlds ApartW - Two Worlds Apart cast

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?