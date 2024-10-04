5 Reasons 'The Tribe' Deserves A Spot On Your Weekend Watchlist

New Delhi: With the release of Prime Video’s unscripted reality series The Tribe, excitement is soaring for this blend of style, glamor, and behind-the-scenes intrigue.

Set against the stunning backdrops of Los Angeles, the show takes you into the whirlwind lives of India’s top influencers—Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry along with digital evangelist investor Hardik Zaveri.

Here are the 5 promising reasons that make 'The Tribe' a perfect binge-worthy reality series:

1. Content Creators At Their Unfiltered Best

The Tribe offers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of five of India’s top digital creators, showcasing their glitzy lifestyles while delving into their real-life challenges. Viewers will witness their personal hardships, professional struggles, and the unfiltered reality of navigating the cutthroat influencer culture of LA. This series is perfect for anyone curious about the true lives of influencers.

2. Reality Meets Drama

The series provides a fresh perspective on the personal and professional ups and downs of being in the spotlight. Each episode reveals a different facet of their lives, highlighting the pressures and conflicts of balancing fame, friendships, and business amid picture-perfect posts. Expect moments of tension, heartfelt confessions, and unexpected twists as Alanna, Alaviaa, Srushti, Aryaana, and Alfia leave no stone unturned in cementing their positions in the digital landscape. With a mix of unscripted drama and heartfelt moments, The Tribe is truly a must-watch for fans of both drama and reality.

3. Star Influencers

4. Exotic Locations In LA

The Tribe showcases various iconic locations across Los Angeles. Most of the content was filmed at the CollabTribe House in suburban LA and at Hardik Zaveri's home on Mulholland Drive. The cast ventured into the heart of Hollywood, visiting the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame for outdoor shoots that capture the essence of Tinseltown. They explored Abbot Kinney Boulevard and went hiking in Griffith Park. At Venice Beach, the cast bonded, engaged in new activities, and shared unforgettable moments. A brand shoot was made even more dramatic at Malibu's Paradise Cove. Outside the city, Pismo Beach provided a picturesque backdrop for dune bashing, while the cast camped out against spectacular vistas at Flying Flags Avila Beach.

5. A Creator’s Guidebook For Fashion

Prepare to be inspired by fashion-forward moments throughout the series. The impeccable style of these creators sets major fashion goals, from chic everyday streetwear to Srushti’s ‘Breakfast Party’ collection. Expect head-turning looks, from denim vibes to trendy beachwear, with bralettes making a bold statement. The blend of fashion with their unique, personal flair and casual wear with ultra-fashion screams GOALS!

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig serving as executive producers, The Tribe is a nine-part series, now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Hindi, with English subtitles.