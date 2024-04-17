New Delhi: TVF changed the game by taking several bold steps for storytelling by making a series on black & white canvas that talks about competitive exam students and made that one of the biggest series in India

TVF has always been a force to reckon with when it comes to delivering relatable and engaging content to the masses. Their understanding of the audience's tastes and preferences is always on point, which is why every other show of theirs resonates highly with the audience. One such show is Kota Factory, which has completed 5 years since its release today. While the show has had 2 seasons, its 3rd season is on its way to release, and the anticipation among the audience is palpable.

Kota Factory is probably one of the biggest web series and the only one that has been able to portray stories of students so well, striking a chord with the entire nation. Bringing a story from the lanes of Kota, where the maximum number of young students visit every year for the preparation of competitive exams, this narrative has been very relatable to the young crowd. TVF has fondly brought it to the screen in the most impactful way, driving an entire generation. This made the series garner immense love and support from the audience. Remarkably, Kota Factory is also a show that has secured its place in IMDb's top 250 list.

As Kota Factory completes its glorious 5 years, TVF shared a small video capturing beautiful moments from the series, allowing us to relive the series. They further added the caption:

"Celebrating 5 years of Kota Factory! Bacche 2 saal mein Kota se nikal jaate hain! Kota saalon tak bacchon se nahi nikalta! Here’s to the spirit of resilience and hard work #TVF #TheViralFever #KotaFactory"

Kota Factory was a landmark as TVF shifted gears with Kota Factory 5 years back. Since then, they have come up with amazing shows like Panchayat, Gullak, Aspirants, and several other phenomenal web content that are not only the best of TVF but also the best of the Indian content industry.

It has been 5 years since Kota Factory, and one cannot imagine the impact TVF has had on the Indian content industry since then. Moreover, TVF is all set to take over 2024 with the next season of their most loved shows Panchayat, Gullak, and of course, Kota Factory, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to their release.