Aarya 2 trailer crosses 30 million views, ‘I love you beyond’ pens Sushmita Sen for fans

New Delhi: After emerging as one of the most gripping thrillers from India with an International Emmy nomination for best drama series, Sushmita Sen starrer hit web series ‘Aarya’ is set to hit the digital scene with Season 2. The trailer of ‘Aarya 2’ has already created a lot of buzz and has received more than 30 million views on YouTube.

Sushmita Sen expressed her gratitude with an Instagram post at the spectacular reception of ‘Aarya 2’ trailer. “We FEEL the love!!!#AaryaSeason2 #30millionviews Already!!! Thank you guys for making this journey ever so exciting!!!I love you beyond!!! #duggadugga With gratitude, #TeamAarya,” wrote the former Miss Universe.

Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the role of Aarya Sareen, a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies in the second season. ‘Will Aarya’s family continue to be her strength or will her own trustworthy people turn against her’ is the key enigma that the trailer teases. Actors Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani and others will also star in the web series.

Conceptualized and created by award-winning director Ram Madhvani, the series is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series Penoza by NL Film (Banijay Group). Aarya Season 2 will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10, 2021. It is also co-produced by Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India.