‘Aashiqana’: Disney+ Hotstar romance thriller has ‘love, passion, action and grit’ says producer Gul Khan

Gul Khan directorial, 'Aashiqana' will be streaming from June 6 on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Aashiqana’: Disney+ Hotstar romance thriller has ‘love, passion, action and grit’ says producer Gul Khan

Mumbai: Director and producer Gul Khan talks about her upcoming show 'Aashiqana' which is a romantic thriller starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in lead roles. Talking about the show, Gul says: "I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for my first digital series 'Aashiqana'. I am back as the series director in the show."

The story revolves around the life of a girl, a police officer and a wanted serial killer.

She adds: "The unique story goes beyond two star-crossed lovers and takes on society's patriarchal setup. There is love, passion, action and grit that brings out the never-ending fight for justice and resolution in traumatized lives."

Gul Khan directorial, 'Aashiqana' also features Geeta Tyagi, Vipul Deshpandey and Pankaj Singh among others. It will be streaming from June 6 on Disney+ Hotstar.

